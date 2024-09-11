Decline In Iron-Ore Grade Causes Rs 4,162 Crore Revenue Loss In Odisha: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India which conducted an audit of six iron-ore mines in Odisha has observed that after the auction of the selected mines, there was an "abrupt and abnormal decline in the grade of iron-ore and its classification", as reported by new lessees.

"The decline of grade of iron ore has resulted in a revenue implication of approximately Rs 4,162.77 crore for the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 in the form of lesser royalty and premium (post auction)", the CAG said in its report No. 6 of the year, which was laid before the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday.

Though more than 83% production was reported in the grade of 62-65% Fe (iron) in the pre-auction period, the same came down to approximately 16% in the two years after auction (2020-2022), it said.

Similarly, the auditor said, the share of grades 60% Fe and below went up from approximately 11% of total production to more than 60% of total production in the two years after auction (2020-2022).

"A similar trend was also noticed in the case of production of fines. In the case of one iron-ore mine under the Joda Circle, the average production of lumps of grades above 60% Fe was about 77% before auction, which drastically reduced to 9.88% within one year, in the financial year 2020-21," it said.

It further reduced to 0% during the financial year 2021-22 after a new lessee started operating the mine, it said.