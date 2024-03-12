Important Aadhaar Update: Deadline For This FREE Aadhaar Card Service Extended Till June 14
This process to update the Aadhaar card with the supported documents is significant as it ensures continued accuracy of demographic information.
The Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday extended the free online document upload facility until June 14, 2024.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), UIDAI wrote, "#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. This free service is available only on the #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar"
#UIDAIÂ extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders.— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 12, 2024
This free service is available only onÂ the #myAadhaarÂ portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in theirÂ #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/eaSvSWLvvt
UIDAI had earlier set March 14, 2024, as the deadline for free updation of Aadhaar Card documents. Now, Aadhaar Card documents can be updated for free on the mAadhaar portal till June 14, 2024. The latest deadline extension is the second extension granted by UIDAI against the previous deadline of December 15, 2023.
Residents can update and upload identity and address proof documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if the Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and the details have not been updated since. Citizens can now update their Aadhaar card documents at zero cost until June 14, 2024
List of Acceptable Supporting Documents for Aadhaar Update
On August 1, 2023, UIDAI had shared a simplified version of the list of Acceptable Supporting Documents for Aadhaar Enrolment/Update. Click on the PDF to check the list of acceptable supporting documents as shared by UIDAI.
How To Update Your Aadhaar Card Online for free?
Follow these 7 easy steps to update your Aadhaar Card for free.
Step 1: Visit the official Aadhaar portal-https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and log in with the One-Time Password. (OTP)
Step 2: Check your current documents (If the documents are correct, click on the 'I verify that the above details are correct' option. If the documents are incorrect, then follow these steps)
Step 3: Choose the identity document from the drop-down list.
Step 4: Upload the selected document in less than 2 MB size either in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format.
Step 5: Select the address document from the drop-down list.
Step 6: Upload the address document in less than 2 MB size either in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format.
Step 7: Click on 'Submit' to confirm your documents.