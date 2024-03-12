Important Aadhaar Update: Deadline For This FREE Aadhaar Card Service Extended Till June 14

UIDAI had earlier set March 14, 2024, as the deadline for free updation of Aadhaar Card documents. Now, Aadhaar Card documents can be updated for free on the mAadhaar portal till June 14, 2024. The latest deadline extension is the second extension granted by UIDAI against the previous deadline of December 15, 2023.

Residents can update and upload identity and address proof documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if the Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and the details have not been updated since. Citizens can now update their Aadhaar card documents at zero cost until June 14, 2024