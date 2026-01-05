DDA Housing Scheme 2026: Registration Date, Fees, Flats Details, Booking Amount
The DDA has launched the Towering Heights Housing Scheme 2026 at Karkardooma, offering two BHK flats to individuals and government institutions.
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the launch of the DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026, offering two BHK flats in East Delhi on a first-come-first-serve basis. The scheme is open to individual buyers as well as eligible government institutions seeking bulk allotment. The housing project is currently under construction and is nearing completion.
DDA Housing Scheme 2026: Registration Date
The housing scheme was launched on Jan. 3, and registration will start on Jan. 8. On the same day, a detailed brochure will be available for download, and the help desk will start its operations. Flat booking will commence on Jan. 23, while the scheme will remain open until Mar. 31.
DDA Housing Scheme 2026: Fees
Applicants are required to register on DDA’s Awaas portal by paying a one-time registration fee of Rs 2,500. Those who are already registered on the portal will not need to pay the fee again. Applications for individual buyers must be submitted online through the official Awaas portal, while bulk applications from government institutions are to be submitted offline with the required authorisations.
DDA Housing Scheme 2026: Booking Amount
For individual buyers, the booking amount for each flat has been fixed at Rs 4 lakh. The booking amount is non-refundable, but will be adjusted against the final disposal price if the booking is successful. There is no cap on the number of flats an individual applicant may book under the retail category. Allotments will be made strictly based on the order of successful bookings.
DDA Housing Scheme 2026: Payment Terms And Construction Status
The flats under the scheme are more than 90% complete. As a result, allottees will initially be required to pay 75% of the total disposal cost, as indicated in the demand-cum-allotment letter. The remaining 25% will be payable once construction is completed and the flats are ready for possession, which is expected in Jul. 2026. The tentative disposal price does not include GST, maintenance charges, conversion charges or water connection charges, with GST currently applicable at 5%.
DDA Housing Scheme 2026: No. Of Flats
Under the retail category, the authority has made available a total of 741 two BHK flats for individual buyers, which will be allotted strictly on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to eligibility and acceptance of the scheme’s terms. In addition, 107 flats located in RH-02 Block towers, Pirpanjal, Vindhya, Shivalik and Satpura, have been earmarked exclusively for bulk allotment to eligible government institutions. Bulk purchase applications must be for a minimum of 10 flats.