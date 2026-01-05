⁠DDA Housing Scheme 2026: Registration Date, Fees, Flats Details, Booking Amount

The flats under the scheme are more than 90% complete. As a result, allottees will initially be required to pay 75% of the total disposal cost, as indicated in the demand-cum-allotment letter. The remaining 25% will be payable once construction is completed and the flats are ready for possession, which is expected in Jul. 2026. The tentative disposal price does not include GST, maintenance charges, conversion charges or water connection charges, with GST currently applicable at 5%.