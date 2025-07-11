DDA Approves Reforms To Revive Delhi's Commercial Real Estate Sector

'The objective is to transform the area into an educational hub while also developing a multi-sports integrated stadium and sports complex. These developments are expected to accelerate the planned growth of the Narela sub-city,' the official statement said further.

The DDA also plans to launch the premium housing scheme 2025, offering 177 residential flats to middle- to lower-income groups via e-auction at prime locations like Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Pitampura, Jasola, Ashoka Pahari and others, the DDA added.