DCGI Cracks Down On Manufacturers After Fatal Cough Syrup Incident; WHO Weighs Global Alert

The Drug Controller General of India on Wednesday directed states and Union Territories to strictly comply with the Drugs Rules, 1945, for testing both raw materials and finished formulations.

In a detailed advisory, the DCGI urged all State and UT Drug Controllers to take measures ensuring testing before the manufacture and release of any batch to the market. This includes monitoring during inspections, sensitising manufacturers through circulars, and ensuring that manufacturers maintain a robust vendor qualification system, sourcing raw materials and excipients only from approved and reliable vendors.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has sought clarification from India on whether a cough syrup linked to the deaths of 17 children under the age of five has been exported to other countries, Reuters reported. The UN health agency stated that it will assess the need for a Global Medical Products Alert on Coldrif syrup once it receives official confirmation from Indian authorities.

The WHO continues to advise against the use of cough and cold medicines for children.