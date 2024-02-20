Day After Rejecting Its Proposal, Farmers Ask Centre To Accept Their Demands

On Monday evening, SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal had said, "After holding discussions on two of our forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject it." Asked if their call for a march to Delhi still stands, Pandher had said, "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on Feb. 21." The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana, after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the BJP-led Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops, was stopped by security forces.