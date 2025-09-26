Data Meets Divine At Tirupati Temple: AI Command Centre To Control Crowds, Locate Missing Devotees

According to an NDTV report, the ICCC, based at the Vaikuntham-1 Complex, will give Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials real-time data and insights. A giant screen will stream live CCTV feeds from across the temple, which would be monitored round-the-clock by a team of more than 25 technical experts.

The AI network will give temple authorities a sharper, real-time picture of pilgrim movement. Equipped with facial recognition, the cameras can count devotees in the queue and forecast waiting times for 'darshan', enabling officials to regulate the flow of visitors more effectively, reported NDTV.

Live 3D maps created by the system will display conditions on the ground, highlighting overcrowded spots and recommending quick measures to ease congestion.

The technology will also be crucial for security. It can flag people linked to thefts or other incidents and help trace missing persons. With additional cameras being set up at key points, monitoring of pilgrim traffic will begin right from the start of the uphill trek.

By processing data from multiple sources, the AI platform will predict peak hours, allowing TTD to deploy staff and resources where they are most needed and fine-tune the darshan schedule, according to the report.

The system can even study facial expressions and other non-verbal cues to detect when a devotee might be in distress, prompting faster response from TTD staff. In emergencies, it will instantly map out the quickest evacuation routes to guide pilgrims to safety.

The AI hub also monitors misinformation and protects the temple’s digital assets, ensuring the shrine’s reputation remains intact.

Overall, the AI integration is set to strengthen security and also reduce the dependence on manual processes.