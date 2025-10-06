Darjeeling: 23 Killed As Landslides Rip Through Hills After Torrential Rains

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as 'alarming' and maintained that the total death toll till evening was 20 but “is likely to go up.'

Anit Thapa, chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which governs the Darjeeling region, stated that landslides have been reported at 35 locations across the picturesque area, known as the 'Queen of the Hills'.