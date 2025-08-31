Dairy Disparity: India's Gender Gap In Milk Consumption May Be Eroding Women's Bones

From ghee in chapatis, curd as a side to a warm glass of milk before bed, Indian culture and its dairy centrality is a well known phenomenon. Yet, to think that something as fundamentally essential as milk is equally accessible and consumed by every individual would be a mistake.

A study done by International Institute for Population Sciences -- National Family Health Survey -- reveals that even though the weekly consumption of dairy staples such as milk and curd in India increased 15% over 15 years (from 60% in 2006 to 75% in 2021), the proportion of females consuming dairy products remains lesser in comparison to their male counterparts, indicating a gender disparity.

"In 2021, 80% of men consumed dairy weekly compared to 71% of women, a disparity that has remained largely unchanged over the years", the study states.

While it may not seem as stark of a difference prima facie, women consuming less dairy might be leading to dire health related consequences.

"Yes there is definitely a disparity in consumption of dairy in India," said Vasudha Mathur, Chief Dietician at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad.

She added that low milk intake in women may result in calcium deficiency and weaker bones and ultimately increases risk of osteoporosis and fractures especially post menopause.