Dairy Disparity: India's Gender Gap In Milk Consumption May Be Eroding Women's Bones
"In 2021, 80% of men consumed dairy weekly compared to 71% of women, a disparity that has remained largely unchanged over the years", a study states.
From ghee in chapatis, curd as a side to a warm glass of milk before bed, Indian culture and its dairy centrality is a well known phenomenon. Yet, to think that something as fundamentally essential as milk is equally accessible and consumed by every individual would be a mistake.
A study done by International Institute for Population Sciences -- National Family Health Survey -- reveals that even though the weekly consumption of dairy staples such as milk and curd in India increased 15% over 15 years (from 60% in 2006 to 75% in 2021), the proportion of females consuming dairy products remains lesser in comparison to their male counterparts, indicating a gender disparity.
While it may not seem as stark of a difference prima facie, women consuming less dairy might be leading to dire health related consequences.
"Yes there is definitely a disparity in consumption of dairy in India," said Vasudha Mathur, Chief Dietician at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad.
She added that low milk intake in women may result in calcium deficiency and weaker bones and ultimately increases risk of osteoporosis and fractures especially post menopause.
What Is Osteoporosis, Who Is More At Risk, And Why?
World Health Organization or WHO defines osteoporosis as bone loss based on bone mineral density or BMD.
As per a study done by International Journal of Research in Orthopaedics on over 30 thousand participants across India, overall osteoporosis prevalence was 33.1% among post menopausal and elderly women; it states, "Nearly one out of three women in postmenopausal age group have osteoporosis."
Besides the lower intake of dairy products, the dip in estrogen levels during menopause "accelerates" bone loss in women making them more vulnerable to the condition, said Mathur.
She added that anatomically, women have less dense bones and lesser muscle mass compared to men which is another factor that aggravates the condition and makes them prone to injuries.
(Source: NDTV Profit)
Possible Reasons Behind This Divide
According to the Chief Dietician, "There are some medical professionals who advice against consuming milk to women suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Disease or PCOD because it might trigger hormonal imbalance..." She added that while the claim that milk contains hormone is not refutable entirely, "There is no sufficient data to recommend stopping milk because of PCOD or PCOS"
Other reasons include cultural and household food distribution often prioritises men, leaving women nutritionally disadvantaged.
Milk Up For Stronger Bones
"Milk is one of the best sources of calcium. In some form of the other, we should include that in our diet", stated Mathur.
She advised women to consume at least 500 ml-700ml of milk, and said that toned milk which is "fortified with Vitamin A and Vitamin D" will help in preventing bone loss since Vitamin D helps in calcium absorption.
"Near menopause we should be careful about our bone density, and take supplements if required to keep our levels under check."