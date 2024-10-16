DA Hike: Chhattisgarh Raises Benefit For State Employees By 4% Ahead Of Diwali

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday announced that the Dearness Allowance of state government employees will be increased by 4%, taking it to 50% of the basic salary.

The decision will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh state government employees and the hike will be effective from Oct. 1 this year, officials said.

As the Diwali festival is approaching, the government has decided to increase DA by 4%, bringing it at par with the central government, Sai told reporters in Raipur.