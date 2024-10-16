DA Hike: Chhattisgarh Raises Benefit For State Employees By 4% Ahead Of Diwali

NDTV ProfitNationDA Hike: Chhattisgarh Raises Benefit For State Employees By 4% Ahead Of Diwali
The DA hike will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh state government employees and will be effective from Oct. 1 this year.

16 Oct 2024, 11:49 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dearness Allowance of Chhattisgarh government employees will be increased by 4%.&nbsp;(Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday announced that the Dearness Allowance of state government employees will be increased by 4%, taking it to 50% of the basic salary.

The decision will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh state government employees and the hike will be effective from Oct. 1 this year, officials said.

As the Diwali festival is approaching, the government has decided to increase DA by 4%, bringing it at par with the central government, Sai told reporters in Raipur.

Earlier in March this year, the Sai government hiked the DA by 4%, bringing it to 46% of the basic pay.

