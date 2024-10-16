DA Hike: Chhattisgarh Raises Benefit For State Employees By 4% Ahead Of Diwali
The DA hike will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh state government employees and will be effective from Oct. 1 this year.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday announced that the Dearness Allowance of state government employees will be increased by 4%, taking it to 50% of the basic salary.
The decision will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh state government employees and the hike will be effective from Oct. 1 this year, officials said.
As the Diwali festival is approaching, the government has decided to increase DA by 4%, bringing it at par with the central government, Sai told reporters in Raipur.
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤°à¥à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ 46% à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¾à¤à¤° 50% à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) October 16, 2024
à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤à¤² à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤
à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤· à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤! pic.twitter.com/6yKyFCTUIe
Earlier in March this year, the Sai government hiked the DA by 4%, bringing it to 46% of the basic pay.