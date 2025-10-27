Cyclonic Storm Montha Likely To Hit India's East Coast On Oct. 28: How Are Cyclones Named?

A bunch of countries from Asia and the Indian Ocean, including Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan and the Maldives, came together in 2000 to introduce a system for naming cyclones within the region.

Working under the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), each nation offered its own proposals, which were then reviewed and approved by the Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC).

The WMO/ESCAP group welcomed five additional members in 2018: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. In April 2020, the IMD introduced a catalogue featuring 169 names for cyclones, each country on the panel having proposed 13 names for the updated list.

The name ‘Montha’, meaning beautiful or fragrant flower, was given by Thailand.

As per WMO’s official website, "The selection of names is based on their familiarity to the people in each region, aiming to aid in the understanding and remembrance of cyclones. The naming procedures can vary, with some regions using alphabetical order and others using the alphabetical order of country names. It is important to note that tropical cyclones are not named after individuals."

According to WMO, when a new name is chosen, several criteria are taken into account. The name should be concise and straightforward, making it simple to mention in conversation. Pronunciation must be uncomplicated, and the meaning should to be suitable across various languages. The name has to be distinctive and there should not be a repetition of names already assigned elsewhere.

Assigning names to cyclones serves various purposes, benefiting not only ordinary citizens, but also researchers, journalists and emergency responders.

Giving a cyclone a distinctive name allows people to track and recognise each system more easily, and aids in spreading important information swiftly, besides encouraging preparedness within affected communities. There are also established guidelines: chosen names must remain impartial, steering clear of any political, religious, or cultural associations.