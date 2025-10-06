Business NewsNationalCyclone Shakti Live Tracker: IMD Confirms Weakening Of Storm As It Reaches Close To Oman Coast
ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker: IMD Confirms Weakening Of Storm As It Reaches Close To Oman Coast

Here are all the details regarding the first cyclone of 2025 - Cyclone Shakhti.

06 Oct 2025, 11:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Cyclone Shakti
This is the first cyclonic storm of the year. image: IMD
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Cyclone Shakti: As per IMD's latest update, the severe cyclonic storm “Shakhti” [Pronounced as: Shakti] over westcentral and northwest Arabian Sea moved nearly southwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the last 6 hours (since 5:30 a.m.), weakening into a cyclonic storm. It lay centred over the same region, approximately 200 km southeast of Masirah (Oman), 310 km south-southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman), 910 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), 950 km west-southwest of Dwarka, and 970 km west-southwest of Naliya.

It is likely to move east-southeastwards over the west-central & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and weaken into a depression by the morning of October 7.

What Does Shakhti Mean?

The name “Shakhti (pronounced as Shakti)” follows a regional naming system established in 2004 for cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, managed by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The name “Shakhti” was suggested by Sri Lanka as part of this system. The word "Shakhti" is an ancient, rich Tamil word that stands for "power".

Cyclone Shakti Warnings

As per the trajectory of the first cyclone of 2025, Cyclone Shakti has moved away from India, and will not impact the country's coastline directly. Although rough sea conditions are likely with strong winds.

IMD has issued the following warnings -

Wind warning: Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is prevailing over westcentral & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea. It would gradually decrease, becoming squally wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by the morning of October 7 and gradually reduce thereafter.

Sea condition: Sea condition is very likely to be high to very rough over Westcentral and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea till the morning of October 7 and improve thereafter.

Fishermen warnings: Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Arabian Sea till October 7.

Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map by windy.com, which depicts the movement and route of Cyclone Shakti for the next few days. 

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Shakti here on Zoom Earth.

Will Cyclone Shakti Impact Maharashtra and Mumbai Coast?

The Maharashtra government had earlier issued an impact warning for Cyclone Shakhti (Oct 3–7), with high to moderate severity.

The press note, which was issued on October 3, mentioned that the Cyclone could affect the coastal districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

It also mentioned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the interior Maharashtra regions of East Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Konkan.

Authorities urged evacuation, disaster protocols, and avoiding sea travel.

ALSO READ

Cyclone Shakhti: Will Rains Batter Mumbai, Maharashtra Coastline?
Opinion
Cyclone Shakhti: Will Rains Batter Mumbai, Maharashtra Coastline?
Read More
Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker: IMD Confirms Weakening Of Storm As It Reaches Close To Oman Coast

However, IMD did not mention any warnings or alerts for Maharashtra or Mumbai. The weather agency stated that the cyclone will recurve by October 6 but will lose its intensity by October 7 and hence did not warn of heavy rainfall for the Maharashtra coast.

Earlier, several weather experts had mentioned that the possibility/chances of the Cyclone affecting the coastline of Maharashtra is very less or nil. Cyclone Shakti is moving away from land and will possibly circle back from the Arabian Sea, but it will weaken into a deep depression by then.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT