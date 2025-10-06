Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker: IMD Confirms Weakening Of Storm As It Reaches Close To Oman Coast

As per the trajectory of the first cyclone of 2025, Cyclone Shakti has moved away from India, and will not impact the country's coastline directly. Although rough sea conditions are likely with strong winds.

IMD has issued the following warnings -

Wind warning: Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is prevailing over westcentral & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea. It would gradually decrease, becoming squally wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by the morning of October 7 and gradually reduce thereafter.

Sea condition: Sea condition is very likely to be high to very rough over Westcentral and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea till the morning of October 7 and improve thereafter.

Fishermen warnings: Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Arabian Sea till October 7.