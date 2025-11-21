Cyclone 'Senyar' To Form Next Week? IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For These Places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of a cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal next week. While the cyclone’s formation and path are not confirmed yet, it could be known as 'Senyar' if it intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

On Thursday, the IMD said, “Yesterday’s upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has become less marked by Thursday. Another upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.”

Currently, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay has weakened, while another persists over the central Strait of Malacca. A cyclonic formation would mean heavy rainfall in the southern peninsula regions.

According to IMD, a low-pressure system is expected over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday. It may move west-northwestwards, intensifying into a depression over the central south Bay of Bengal around November 24. Over the next 48 hours, it is likely to strengthen further into a deep depression. IMD only confirms a cyclonic formation once a deep depression intensifies into a storm.