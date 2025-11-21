Cyclone 'Senyar' To Form Next Week? IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For These Places
If intensified, this will be the second cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season over the Bay of Bengal. Earlier, severe cyclonic storm Montha struck Andhra Pradesh in the last week of October.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of a cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal next week. While the cyclone’s formation and path are not confirmed yet, it could be known as 'Senyar' if it intensifies into a cyclonic storm.
On Thursday, the IMD said, “Yesterday’s upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has become less marked by Thursday. Another upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.”
Currently, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay has weakened, while another persists over the central Strait of Malacca. A cyclonic formation would mean heavy rainfall in the southern peninsula regions.
According to IMD, a low-pressure system is expected over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday. It may move west-northwestwards, intensifying into a depression over the central south Bay of Bengal around November 24. Over the next 48 hours, it is likely to strengthen further into a deep depression. IMD only confirms a cyclonic formation once a deep depression intensifies into a storm.
Naming of Cyclone 'Senyar'
The name 'Senyar', meaning ‘lion’, was submitted by the United Arab Emirates. It comes from a pre-approved list of names for tropical cyclones in the region, based on a naming system contributed by member countries of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones.
According to the pre-approved roster, ‘Senyar’ is the name to be used for the next cyclonic formation in the North Indian Ocean.
Cyclone Senyar: Weather Impact On Tamil Nadu And Coastal Andhra Pradesh
The weather agency has forecast light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until November 26. Rainfall in Kerala is expected to decrease after November 21.
Thunderstorms are very likely in Tamil Nadu and Kerala until November 24, while Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may experience thunderstorms with lightning between November 22 and 24.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for most of coastal Tamil Nadu till November 24 and some coastal districts till November 26. These include Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, among others.
In Andhra Pradesh, the IMD warned that between November 23 and 25, districts such as Guntur, Kurnool, Bapatla, Nandyal, YSR District, Chittor, Tirupathi, among others, are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places. As a result, a yellow alert has been issued for these districts.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive very heavy rainfall until November 22, followed by strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph until November 24. West Bengal is expected to experience mostly dry weather until November 27.