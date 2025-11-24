Cyclone Senyar Latest: Path, Timeline, Landfall, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States; Check list
According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea is expected to strengthen into a depression by November 24.
Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a potential cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal.
"Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay over Malaysia and adjoining Strait of Malacca on November 24," the IMD said on Monday. It added that the weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over South Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours.
In the subsequent 48 hours, the well-marked low-pressure area will "very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal," the agency noted.
Additionally, it noted that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining Indian Equatorial Ocean persists over the same region. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Comorin and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around November 25.
Cyclone Senyar
The name ‘Senyar’, meaning lion, was submitted by the United Arab Emirates. It comes from a pre-approved list of tropical cyclone names in the North Indian Ocean. This list is maintained by the World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones.
Cyclone Senyar Path And Landfall
According to the IMD, the expected cyclonic storm Senyar is likely to intensify into a depression over the South Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. In the subsequent 48 hours, it is anticipated to turn into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal.
Currently, the well-marked low-pressure area, located over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca, is moving west-northwestwards.
The IMD has not yet shared details about the expected landfall point of the upcoming storm.
Cyclone Senyar Rainfall Warnings
The IMD has issued a warning about intense rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days in affected states.
According to the agency, heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu from November 25 to 27. Kerala and Mahe may receive rain from November 24 to 26. Lakshadweep is likely to see showers on November 24. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands may experience rain on November 25 and 29.
Very heavy rain is expected over Tamil Nadu on November 24 and then again from November 28 to 30. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also witness very heavy rain from November 26 to 28. Similar weather conditions are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 30.
"Thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu during Nov. 24 to 28; Kerala and Mahe during Nov. 24 to 26 and Lakshadweep on Nov. 24. Similar weather conditions are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Nov. 27 and 28," the IMD said, adding that Andaman and Nicobar will witness wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph during the next six days.