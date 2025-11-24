Cyclone Senyar Latest: Path, Timeline, Landfall, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In These States; Check list

Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a potential cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal.

"Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay over Malaysia and adjoining Strait of Malacca on November 24," the IMD said on Monday. It added that the weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over South Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours.

In the subsequent 48 hours, the well-marked low-pressure area will "very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal," the agency noted.

Additionally, it noted that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining Indian Equatorial Ocean persists over the same region. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Comorin and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around November 25.