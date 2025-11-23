Cyclone Over Bay Of Bengal? IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala
IMD said a cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal which may result in heavy rain in some states and Union territories.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert about a low-pressure area forming over the South Andaman Sea and Strait of Malacca, likely intensifying into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24, 2025.
This system is expected to strengthen further as it moves west-northwestward towards the southwest Bay of Bengal over the following days. The IMD said that a cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal which may result in heavy rain in some states and Union territories.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the IMD wrote, "IMD Weather Warning: A Low Pressure area has formed over Strait of Malacca & adjoining South Andaman Sea on November 22. It is likely to intensify into depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24, 2025."
A Low Pressure area has formed over Strait of Malacca & adjoining South Andaman Sea on 22nd November. It is likely to intensify into depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around 24th November 2025.
The post details the formation of a low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and South Andaman Sea on November 22, 2025, based on satellite imagery and model forecasts, with intensification into a depression projected for the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 24.
The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands spanning November 22 to 25, with very heavy rain expected particularly in the Andamans on November 23 and 24. The IMD has issued an advisory for the following places on these dates:
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Heavy rainfall likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 22-27 with very heavy rainfall on November 24, 25.
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu during November 22-25.
Kerala and Mahe: Heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe during November 22-26
Lakshadweep: Heavy rainfall is very likely on November 22-23 and on November 22 over Rayalaseema.
22 - 28 नवंबर, 2025 के लिए मौसम की चेतावनी
Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema during November 22-24.
Thunderstorm with lightning are expected in Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during November 22-26 and in coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka on November 22.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to have gusty wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph during the week.
The heavy downpours could disrupt travel and pose risks for fishermen, tourists, and maritime activities in the Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal areas.
Residents and authorities in southern India and the island territories have been urged to stay vigilant and prepare for localised flooding, strong winds, and transportation interruptions as the system develops.