Cyclone Over Bay Of Bengal? IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert about a low-pressure area forming over the South Andaman Sea and Strait of Malacca, likely intensifying into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24, 2025.

This system is expected to strengthen further as it moves west-northwestward towards the southwest Bay of Bengal over the following days. The IMD said that a cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal which may result in heavy rain in some states and Union territories.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the IMD wrote, "IMD Weather Warning: A Low Pressure area has formed over Strait of Malacca & adjoining South Andaman Sea on November 22. It is likely to intensify into depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24, 2025."