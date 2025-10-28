Business NewsNationalCyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: IMD Warns Of High Waves Along Andhra Coast
ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: IMD Warns Of High Waves Along Andhra Coast

NDTV Profit monitors live updates of the cyclone as it happens.

28 Oct 2025, 08:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Cyclonic Storm Montha
'Montha' is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm. (Photo source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
The cyclonic storm Montha gained strength over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal as per the India Meteorological Department.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: All You Need To Know

The cyclonic storm Montha is gaining strength over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Here's all that you need to know about the cyclone.

Read here


Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Spillover Impact In Odisha

Cyclone Montha will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha meanwhile is bracing for its spillover impact. The state government has issued a red alert in eight southern districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhama, India Today reported.


Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Evacuation Geared Up

The Odisha government geared up evacuation of people from vulnerable places amid inclement weather in eight southern districts where a 'red alert' has been sounded.

(Inputs from PTI)


Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Rainfall To Continue From Oct 28 To 30

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, said, "Andhra Pradesh will be the most affected, followed by Odisha and then Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall will continue in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu between October 28 and 30".


Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Montha To Intensify On Tuesday Morning

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the Meteorological Department on Monday forecast high sea waves along the Andhra Pradesh coast from Nellore to Srikakulam, ranging between 2 and 4.7 metres as cyclone 'Montha' is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 28 morning.

(Inputs from PTI)


Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT