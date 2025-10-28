Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: IMD Warns Of High Waves Along Andhra Coast
NDTV Profit monitors live updates of the cyclone as it happens.
- Oldest First
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: All You Need To Know
The cyclonic storm Montha is gaining strength over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Here's all that you need to know about the cyclone.
Read here
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Spillover Impact In Odisha
Cyclone Montha will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha meanwhile is bracing for its spillover impact. The state government has issued a red alert in eight southern districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhama, India Today reported.
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Evacuation Geared Up
The Odisha government geared up evacuation of people from vulnerable places amid inclement weather in eight southern districts where a 'red alert' has been sounded.
(Inputs from PTI)
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Rainfall To Continue From Oct 28 To 30
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, said, "Andhra Pradesh will be the most affected, followed by Odisha and then Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall will continue in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu between October 28 and 30".
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Montha To Intensify On Tuesday Morning
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the Meteorological Department on Monday forecast high sea waves along the Andhra Pradesh coast from Nellore to Srikakulam, ranging between 2 and 4.7 metres as cyclone 'Montha' is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 28 morning.
(Inputs from PTI)