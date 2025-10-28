Cyclone Montha Live Tracker: Where Will It Make Landfall And At What Time?

The IMD has issued a rainfall warning for several coastal states. In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Oct. 28.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm at isolated places during Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Odisha is expected to see light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm is likely at isolated places over south Odisha and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over north Odisha on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

The Odisha government has evacuated people from vulnerable places in eight districts in southern Odisha, according to local media reports. The government has also announced the closure of anganwadi centres in eight southern and southwestern districts, as per an OTV report.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south Chhattisgarh on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely on Oct. 30 as well in Chhattisgarh.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in Gangetic West Bengal with heavy rainfall at isolated places from Oct. 28 to 31.

While Jharkhand could see heavy rainfall at isolated places from Oct. 28-31, Bihar is likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places from Oct. 29-31.