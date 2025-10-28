Cyclone Montha Live Tracker: Over 60 Trains Cancelled, Flights Disrupted As Storm Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast

The IMD has issued a forecast for isolated heavy rainfall in several states across the Bay of Bengal coast.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Oct. 28.

In Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm at isolated places during Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Oct. 30.

According to reports, Railway officials have announced the cancellation of over 65 passenger and express trains in coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Montha’s landfall.

Train services on major routes passing through Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Bhimavaram will stay suspended on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

As per reports, air travel has also taken a hit, with the cancellation of all IndiGo and Air India Express flights planned for Oct. 28 at Visakhapatnam Airport due to the severe weather conditions. Travellers have been urged to verify their flight details before heading to the airport.