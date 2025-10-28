Cyclone Montha Live Tracker: Over 60 Trains Cancelled, Flights Disrupted As Storm Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast
Cyclone Montha Landfall: The cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast at a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, IMD alerted.
The cyclonic storm 'Montha' is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on the evening or night of Tuesday, Oct. 28, according to the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As of 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, the cyclone was at 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).
(A) Severe Cyclonic Storm âMonthaâ [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2025
The Cyclonic Storm âMonthaâ [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a severeâ¦ pic.twitter.com/jnvQPjMYgb
"It is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of 28th October," IMD said.
The cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast at a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the weather agency alerted.
Cyclone Montha Live Tracker
Here is a live tracker by windy.com where you can follow the movement of Cyclone Montha:
If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Montha here on Zoom Earth.
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States
The IMD has issued a forecast for isolated heavy rainfall in several states across the Bay of Bengal coast.
In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Oct. 28.
In Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm at isolated places during Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Oct. 30.
According to reports, Railway officials have announced the cancellation of over 65 passenger and express trains in coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Montha’s landfall.
Train services on major routes passing through Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Bhimavaram will stay suspended on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
As per reports, air travel has also taken a hit, with the cancellation of all IndiGo and Air India Express flights planned for Oct. 28 at Visakhapatnam Airport due to the severe weather conditions. Travellers have been urged to verify their flight details before heading to the airport.
6ETravelAdvisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 27, 2025
Due to prevailing cyclone conditions and heavy rainfall expected in and around #Vijayawada, #Visakhapatnam and #Rajahmundry, flight operations to and from these cities are affected.
We advise all customers to check their flight status atâ¦
As per Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh Nara, about 40 lakh people in 19 districts are in the vulnerable zone in the state.
“Evacuations are underway in 1,238 vulnerable villages; 1,906 relief camps are readied. Special focus on 3,465 pregnant/lactating mothers for safe hospital care,” he said. Also, holidays have been declared for 14,798 schools with some of them converted to cyclone shelters. All fishing/boating/beach access has also been suspended till Oct 29.
#APpreparesForMontha— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 27, 2025
AP is on high alert for #CycloneMontha. We are fully prepared and a 24x7 RTGS war-room is coordinating evacuations, rescue and restoration with a zero-casualty mission.
- About 40 lakh people in 19 districts are in the vulnerable zone and itâs our priorityâ¦ pic.twitter.com/SyDK6ZGEIE
In an interview with NDTV, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, said, “Andhra Pradesh will be the most affected, followed by Odisha and then Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall will continue in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu between October 28 and 30.”