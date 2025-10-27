Cyclone Montha Live Tracker: Landfall Date And Which States Will Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Due to Cyclonic Storm “Montha,” coastal states along the Bay of Bengal are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert as the Indian Army and state authorities are preparing emergency measures to minimise damage.

Odisha is likely to experience “extremely” heavy rainfall on Oct. 28 and 29 due to the upcoming severe cyclonic storm, the IMD warned, issuing a “yellow” alert for districts such as Cuttak, Bhadarak, Balasore, Kendrapara, among others. The IMD warned that isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are likely. Gusty surface winds may reach speeds of 30–40 kmph in affected areas.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and an orange alert for Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Oct. 27.

“Extremely” heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely in Tamil Nadu on Oct. 28. These areas are likely to continue to experience rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning this week.

States such as West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall over most regions and potential heavy rainfall at isolated places between Oct. 29 and 31. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely during this period. Chhattisgarh will experience “extremely” heavy rainfall on Oct. 28.