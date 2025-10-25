Cyclone Montha: Depression Forms Over Bay of Bengal, Cyclonic Storm Expected Soon
A low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a depression, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that it is on track to intensify further into a cyclonic storm named 'Montha' by October 27.
According to the India Meteorological Department, a newly formed depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal, centred at 10.8°N, 89.0°E, is expected to intensify into a deep depression by October 26 and a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27, tracking northwest toward Andhra Pradesh.
The IMD's maps illustrated the forecast track with a cone of uncertainty, wind speed quadrants up to 50 knots in the core, and sea impact zones indicating total suspension of fishing operations due to very high seas (winds 28-33 knots).
The Well marked low-Pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards, concentrated into a Depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 25th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 10.8Â°N & longitude 89.0Â°E, about 420 km west-southwest ofâ¦ pic.twitter.com/gnY9OWyr7H— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2025
In Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, and surrounding districts are under an orange alert, with the IMD warning of intense rainfall (12–20 cm in 24 hours) on October 27.
Weather experts suggest that the cyclone’s eventual landfall could occur near Visakhapatnam or northern Tamil Nadu around October 28 or 29, though its exact path might still shift depending on oceanic conditions.
Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has appealed to fishermen to return to the nearest harbour and said it has already shepherded 985 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone.
To ensure the safety of seafarers and fishing communities, the Coast Guard’s Eastern Region has launched extensive outreach to those at sea.
"Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft over the sea, along with radar stations along the coasts, are alerting fishermen to exercise caution and requesting fishing vessels to return to the nearest harbour at the earliest," a press release issued on Friday said.
All oil rig operators in the area have also been contacted and advised to remain alert to safeguard their assets.
Efforts using Coast Guard aircraft have been increased to sensitise seafarers and oil rigs along the eastern coast.
"Indian Coast Guard units have already shepherded around 985 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry to the nearest harbours," the release added.
The Coast Guard reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring no loss of life at sea, in line with its motto, 'Vayaam Rakshama' (We Protect).
With the northeast monsoon remaining active, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27.