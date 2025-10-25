Cyclone Montha: Depression Forms Over Bay of Bengal, Cyclonic Storm Expected Soon

A low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a depression, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that it is on track to intensify further into a cyclonic storm named 'Montha' by October 27.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a newly formed depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal, centred at 10.8°N, 89.0°E, is expected to intensify into a deep depression by October 26 and a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27, tracking northwest toward Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD's maps illustrated the forecast track with a cone of uncertainty, wind speed quadrants up to 50 knots in the core, and sea impact zones indicating total suspension of fishing operations due to very high seas (winds 28-33 knots).