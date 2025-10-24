Cyclone Montha Alert! IMD Predicts Cyclonic Storm Over Bay of Bengal By October 27; Check Latest Update

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai has issued the following weather warnings for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal areas.

26th October: Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villuppuram districts and Puducherry.

27th October: Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Ranipet districts.

28th October: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Ranipet districts.

29th October: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Fishermen are advised not to venture off the Tamil Nadu coast, over Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area during the above-mentioned period. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast by the evening of October 24.