Cyclone Ditwah: Flight Services Between Chennai And Sri Lanka Affected, IndiGo Issues Advisory

As Cyclone Ditwah continues wreaking havoc in parts of Sri Lanka, several Indian and Sri Lankan flight services have been affected, according to reports.

Indian airline IndiGo has shared an advisory due to the prevailing weather conditions on its official X account, where it warned that flights to and from Jaffna, Pondicherry, Tuticorin, and Trichy may experience disruptions.

In the advisory, the airline recommended flyers to check their website or app for real-time updates. In case of impact to flights, passengers can use this link to explore alternate travel options or claim a refund.

"We understand how unsettling any changes to your travel plans can be and want to assure you that our teams are continuously tracking the situation to prioritise your safety and keep your journey as smooth as possible," the advisory stated.

So far, IndiGo flights to Jaffna have been cancelled along with three Air India Sri Lanka-bound flights from different cities, Times of India reported, citing sources.

Further, a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight from Colombo scheduled to land at 4:30 a.m. was delayed by two hours due to bad weather in Colombo, as per the report. Another flight from IndiGo faced a five hour delay to finally land at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the late arrivals, scheduled departures from Chennai to Sri Lanka were also impacted.