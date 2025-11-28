Cyclone Ditwah Advances From Sri Lanka Towards Indian Coast; Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, which formed from a deep depression near the Sri Lanka coast, is now moving toward Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has said the system is on course to approach the coastline on November 30, bringing with it heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across both coastal and interior areas in southern states.

In its last update at 9.00 a.m. on November 28, IMD described the system as “The *Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah]* over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 28th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 8.2°N and longitude 81.1°E, about 50 km south-southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 90 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 230 km north of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), 440 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 540 km south of Chennai (India).” the weather agency said in a post on X.

IMD added that the system is “very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.”