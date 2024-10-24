Cyclone Dana Live Updates: IMD Issues Rain And Storm Warnings; Railway Disruptions In Various Routes

Public transportation to and from Kolkata's suburbs may be disrupted starting Thursday evening as Eastern and South Eastern Railways have cancelled numerous trains due to the approaching cyclone.

Over 170 express and passenger trains under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway have been cancelled, with departures scheduled till Oct 27. The SER zone, headquartered in Kolkata, covers West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Additionally, the Eastern Railway will suspend all EMU local train services from Sealdah station on its south and Hasnabad sections from 8:00 p.m. on Thursday until 10:00 a.m. on Friday. The Eastern Railway also cancelled 68 suburban trains on the Howrah division for Friday morning.