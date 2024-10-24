Cyclone Dana Live Tracker: Red, Orange, And Yellow Alerts Issued For THESE Districts In Odisha And WB
DANA has now intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. Check Dana landfall place, date and time. Heavy rainfall predicted in West Bengal and Odisha.
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclonic Storm DANA has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm (SCS) at 2330 hrs IST on October 23. As per the latest bulletin issued at 2:20 a.m. today, the cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over East central & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past 6 hours. It lies about 330 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 360 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 420 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).
It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) from mid-night of October 24 to the morning of October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.
Cyclone Dana Tracker Live
The map below by windy.com shows the live tracking and possible route of Cyclone Dana for the next 2 days.
*if the map is not visible then click on the link below to access the live tracking of the severe cyclonic storm Dana.
When will Cyclone Dana hit Odisha and West Bengal?
The severe cyclonic storm Dana is set to make landfall along the Odisha-West Bengal coast between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) from midnight of October 24 to the morning of October 25.
Government authorities in Odisha and West Bengal are gearing up to deal with the harsh weather conditions as Cyclone Dana approaches the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. The Met Department has issued a red alert for many places in Odisha and West Bengal on the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall on October 24.
Extremely heavy rainfall warning for Odisha
As per the latest forecast shared by the Met department of Bhubaneswar, Odisha - the following districts have been put on red alert with a very high possibility of extremely heavy rainfall on October 24.
Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttak and Mayurbhanj
An orange alert has also been issued for the following districts with the possibility of very heavy rainfall on October 24.
Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh.
A yellow warning had also been issued for the following districts with he possibility of heavy rainfall on October 24.
Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal and Ganjam
Extremely heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal
As per the latest forecast shared by the Met department of Kolkata, WB - the following districts have been put on red alert with a very high possibility of extremely heavy rainfall on October 24.
South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.
An orange alert has also been issued for the following districts with the possibility of very heavy rainfall on October 24.
Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and Jhargram
A yellow warning had also been issued for the following districts with he possibility of heavy rainfall on October 24.
Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia
Cyclone Dana Impact
The Met department has mentioned some possible impacts of Cyclone Dana.
Roads and railway services may be affected in coastal areas due to the cyclone.
Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
Disruption of traffic in major cities and roadways due to water logging in roads and poor visibility due to heavy rain leading to increased travel time and incidents.
Damage to power and communication lines.
Localized Landslides/Mudslides/landslips/mud slips/land sinks/mud sinks.
Major damage to thatched houses/ huts.
Breaking of tree branches and uprooting of trees.
Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes.
Damage to horticulture and standing crops due to inundation and wind.