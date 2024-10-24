Cyclone Dana Live Tracker: Red, Orange, And Yellow Alerts Issued For THESE Districts In Odisha And WB

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclonic Storm DANA has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm (SCS) at 2330 hrs IST on October 23. As per the latest bulletin issued at 2:20 a.m. today, the cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over East central & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past 6 hours. It lies about 330 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 360 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 420 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) from mid-night of October 24 to the morning of October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.