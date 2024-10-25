Cyclone Dana Live Tracker: IMD Issues Red Alert For These Districts In Odisha
As predicted the severe cyclonic storm Dana made its landfall near Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha).
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana that commenced at around 11:30 PM on Thursday was completed by 8:30 AM today, said IMD.
As per the latest bulletin shared by IMD, the cyclonic storm “Dana” moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred near north coastal Odisha, about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamara as of 9:30 AM. It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 6 hours.
As predicted, the severe cyclonic storm Dana made its landfall near Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha).
Cyclone Dana Tracker Live
The map below by windy.com shows the live tracking and possible route of Cyclone Dana for the next 2 days.
*if the map is not visible then click on the link below to access the live tracking of Dana.
Cyclone Dana Impact: Flights, Trains Cancelled; Airport Shut; Evacuation Measures
Heavy rains packed with gusty winds lashed parts of southern West Bengal as the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm “Dana” continued to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight.
In various parts of Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, waterlogging was reported. The storm brought heavy rains, which continued into Friday morning, causing inundation in low-lying areas.
Operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were suspended from 6 PM on Thursday until 9 AM on Friday due to expected high winds and heavy rain.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state had identified more than 3.5 lakh people for evacuation from low-lying areas.
South Eastern Railway (SER), which oversees routes in West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, has cancelled more than 170 express and passenger trains scheduled between October 23 and 27.
Eastern Railway cancelled 68 suburban trains in the Howrah division for Friday morning, while all EMU local trains from Sealdah station were suspended from Thursday evening till Friday morning.
Kolkata Port authorities also halted ship movements until Friday evening as a precautionary measure.
Odisha and West Bengal Normalcy Restored?
Flight operations resumed at Kolkata airport in West Bengal from 8 am on Friday after cyclone Dana made landfall on the coast of neighbouring Odisha, officials said. Train services on the south section of the Sealdah Division under the Eastern Railway also resumed at 10 am after scheduled cancellations due to the cyclone.
According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the first flight departed from Kolkata at 8.40 am. In a tweet, Kolkata airport said, 'Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 0800 hrs, after it was closed for flight operation yesterday in view of the Cyclone Dana.'
Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 0800 hrs, after it was closed for flight operation yesterday in view of the #CycloneDana. pic.twitter.com/VkFrvfdH0f— Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) October 25, 2024
Odisha CM On Cyclone Dana Impact
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its 'Zero Casualty Mission' as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm Dana.
#WATCH | Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi says, "#CycloneDana made landfall on the intervening night of October 24 and 25 between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra coasts. This process continues till 7:00 am, today... Due to vigilant administration and preparedness, there has been noâ¦ pic.twitter.com/CuRCeuCtTA— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024
Heavy rainfall warning for Odisha
As per the latest forecast shared by the Met department the following districts have been put on red alert with a very high possibility of extremely heavy rainfall on October 25 and 26.
Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar
An orange alert has also been issued for the following districts with the possibility of very heavy rainfall on October 25 and 26.
Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapada
A yellow warning had also been issued for the following districts with the possibility of heavy rainfall on October 25 and 26.
Angul, Nayangarh, Khorda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur
ON SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM âDANAâ -Updated District- wise Heavy rainfall and wind warnrings for Odisha issued today at 0830 hrs IST of 25th Oct 2024 pic.twitter.com/SoHPZKSvUr— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2024
-- with inputs from PTI