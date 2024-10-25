Cyclone Dana Live Tracker: IMD Issues Red Alert For These Districts In Odisha

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana that commenced at around 11:30 PM on Thursday was completed by 8:30 AM today, said IMD.

As per the latest bulletin shared by IMD, the cyclonic storm “Dana” moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred near north coastal Odisha, about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamara as of 9:30 AM. It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 6 hours.

As predicted, the severe cyclonic storm Dana made its landfall near Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha).