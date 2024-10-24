Coastal Odisha Receives Heavy Rain As Severe Cyclone Dana Approaches

Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said: “The severe cyclonic storm is likely to re-curve slightly towards west and west-southwards after landfall, triggering rain in southern Odisha around Oct. 26. However, the landfall and wind speed predictions remain unchanged.”

Meanwhile, roads in some areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhitarkania and Puri were blocked, after trees were uprooted due to strong winds, officials said.