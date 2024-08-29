Cyclone Asna Live Tracker: Rare Monsoon Cyclonic Storm To Form Over Arabian Sea During Next 6 Hours, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a cyclone over the north Arabian Sea, off the coast of Gujarat, on Friday, August 30.

In its latest press release on August 30, IMD stated that the deep depression over Saurashtra, Arabian Sea and Pakistan moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph and will emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea off Kachchh and adjoining areas of the North Arabian Sea and Pakistan coasts and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) during next 6 hours.

Thereafter, it would continue to move nearly west-northwestwards over the northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast during the subsequent 2 days.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 30 and over coastal districts on August 31.

Wind speeds of up to 85 kmph are also expected along and off Gujarat coasts and off north Maharashtra coasts until August 31. Fishermen have been advised against venturing out into the sea along and off the Gujarat coast and north Maharashtra coasts till Saturday, August 31.