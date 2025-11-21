Cyclone Alert: Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh - All You Need to Know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert stating that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeastern Bay of Bengal around November 22. Thereafter, it is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal around November 23. Thereafter, it will very likely continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify further over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

This suggests that a cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week, which could result in rainfall in the southern peninsula, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the weather agency has not confirmed the cyclone’s formation or path, it stated that a low-pressure system is likely to intensify into a deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by November 26.

This will be the second cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season over the Bay of Bengal. Earlier, severe cyclonic storm Montha struck Andhra Pradesh in the last week of October.