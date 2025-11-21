Cyclone Alert: Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh - All You Need to Know
While the IMD has not confirmed the cyclone’s formation or path, it said that a low-pressure area is likely to intensify over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert stating that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeastern Bay of Bengal around November 22. Thereafter, it is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal around November 23. Thereafter, it will very likely continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify further over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.
This suggests that a cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week, which could result in rainfall in the southern peninsula, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
While the weather agency has not confirmed the cyclone’s formation or path, it stated that a low-pressure system is likely to intensify into a deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by November 26.
This will be the second cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season over the Bay of Bengal. Earlier, severe cyclonic storm Montha struck Andhra Pradesh in the last week of October.
Cyclone Impact: Weather Warnings
With the new system approaching eastern parts of the South Peninsula, the IMD expects light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema till November 26. Rainfall over Kerala is set to decrease after November 21.
Thunderstorms are also very likely in Tamil Nadu and Kerala till November 24. Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to see thunderstorms with lightning between November 22 and November 24. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience heavy rainfall till November 22, followed by winds reaching up to 50 kmph till November 24.
The IMD has not issued any rainfall alerts for the West Bengal districts till November 27. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Darjeeling on November 23 and 24. Dry weather is expected to prevail in the remaining districts on November 27.
According to the current track record, this weather system is forming in proximity to the equatorial region and therefore, has an increased chance of heading for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.