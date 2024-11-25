Cyclone Alert For Tamil Nadu? Low-Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Deep Depression

The cyclone is likely to bring flooding, waterlogging and disruption of traffic in urban areas. Damage to kutcha roads is also expected.

The IMD on Nov. 24 said that the maximum sustained wind speed associated with the low pressure system is 10-15 kts gusting to 20 kts. Sea condition is likely to remain moderate to rough over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east EIO.

The western disturbance is now being seen as a trough in middle tropospheric levels roughly along Longitude 68° E and north of Latitude 32°N, the weather department added on the day.

The IMD further indicated strong westerly wind anomaly over south Bay of Bengal and easterly wind anomaly to its north over south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during Nov. 24 to Nov. 30.

The environmental features are likely to contribute positively to cyclogenesis over the south Bay of Bengal, it said.

If the deep depression intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named as Fengal, according to the rules of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on naming cyclones.

The IMD said that different weather models are predicting different paths and outcomes as the cyclone approaches the coast.

"Hence it is inferred that the well-marked low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East EIO is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on 25th November. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts during the subsequent 2 days," it said in its daily bulletin on Nov. 24.