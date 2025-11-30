Cyberabad Police Crack Down On Scam Call Centre Targeting Australians

The Cyberabad police on Saturday apprehended nine people for allegedly operating an 'international fake call centre' that targeted Australian citizens.

During the investigation, it emerged that the key accused, Praveen and Prakash, had brought in personnel from Kolkata to work at the call centre.

According to a Cyberabad police release, the fraudsters made calls to Australian citizens and deceived them into transferring large sums of money from their bank accounts to various Australian accounts owned by Indian nationals residing in Australia.