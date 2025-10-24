CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Last Call! Registration Window Closes Today, Apply At csirnet.nta.nic.in
Today marks the final day for aspiring researchers and academics to submit their applications for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET December 2025 examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window at 11:50 p.m. tonight, Oct. 24, 2025.
NTA will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Candidates who desire to apply for the exam may, go through the Information Bulletin and, apply online at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ and also pay the applicable fee online through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, or UPI.
CSIR UGC-NET: Important Dates and Examination Details
The Joint CSIR UGC-NET is a national-level examination conducted in five science subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The examination is scheduled for Dec. 18, 2025, and will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across two shifts.
While the registration link is deactivated tonight, the window for the successful transaction of the application fee will remain open until Oct. 25, 2025, at 11:50 p.m. Candidates are strongly advised to complete the entire application, including the fee payment, today to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.
CSIR UGC-NET: Application Process and Correction Window
Aspirants are required to follow a simple, multi-step online application process which includes registration, filling out the detailed application form, uploading necessary documents, and paying the requisite examination fee.
For those who have already applied but may have made errors, the NTA will open a dedicated Correction Window from Oct. 27 to 29, 2025. This three-day period will allow candidates to rectify specific fields in their application form.
For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.