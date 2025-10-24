CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Last Call! Registration Window Closes Today, Apply At csirnet.nta.nic.in

Today marks the final day for aspiring researchers and academics to submit their applications for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET December 2025 examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window at 11:50 p.m. tonight, Oct. 24, 2025.

NTA will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who desire to apply for the exam may, go through the Information Bulletin and, apply online at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ and also pay the applicable fee online through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, or UPI.