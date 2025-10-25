CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended — Check Revised Dates And Other Details
The registration deadline for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET has been extended by the National Testing Agency till Oct. 27, 2025.
Candidates interested in applying have to do so by 11:50 p.m. on the last day of registration. The applications are available on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the registration deadline was till Oct. 24.
Apart from this, window for fee payment is open till Oct. 28, while the candidates can make corrections to their applications starting Oct. 30 till Nov. 1. These dates are for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam.
Examination Details
The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam will take place on Dec. 18. It will last for a duration of 180 minutes, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift starting from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City intimation slip and admit card for the test will be released by the exam authority a few days before the exam.
What Is CSIR UGC NET?
The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and admission to PhD programmes.
CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology — from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology.