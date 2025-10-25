CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended — Check Revised Dates And Other Details

The registration deadline for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET has been extended by the National Testing Agency till Oct. 27, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying have to do so by 11:50 p.m. on the last day of registration. The applications are available on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the registration deadline was till Oct. 24.

Apart from this, window for fee payment is open till Oct. 28, while the candidates can make corrections to their applications starting Oct. 30 till Nov. 1. These dates are for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam.