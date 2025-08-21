CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Race To Vice President's Chair

An ideological fight for the Vice Presidential elections is brewing this time, as two South Indian candidates are pitted against each other. The polls to elect the 15th Vice-President of India will be held on Sept. 9.

The election comes weeks after the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The last date for filing nominations was Thursday, Aug. 21.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential candidate. Meanwhile, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has nominated former Supreme Court Judge Balkrishna Sudershan Reddy for the post.

India elects its vice president through an electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The present electoral college has 782 members, excluding vacancies. The winning candidate will require a minimum of 393 votes.