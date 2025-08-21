CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Race To Vice President's Chair
While Radhakrishnan began his political career as a 'swayamsevak' in the RSS, Reddy has been a career judge at various levels of the judiciary.
An ideological fight for the Vice Presidential elections is brewing this time, as two South Indian candidates are pitted against each other. The polls to elect the 15th Vice-President of India will be held on Sept. 9.
The election comes weeks after the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The last date for filing nominations was Thursday, Aug. 21.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance has named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential candidate. Meanwhile, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has nominated former Supreme Court Judge Balkrishna Sudershan Reddy for the post.
India elects its vice president through an electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The present electoral college has 782 members, excluding vacancies. The winning candidate will require a minimum of 393 votes.
CP Radhakrishnan Vs Sudershan Reddy
CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential election on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, 67, is a seasoned BJP leader belonging to a key OBC caste from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background. If elected, he would be the third person from Tamil Nadu to assume the office of vice-president.
Born in Tiruppur, Radhakrishnan began his political career as a 'swayamsevak' in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He has been associated with the BJP since its early years and represented it in the Lok Sabha between 1998 and 2004.
He was the state president of the BJP from 2004 to 2006 and has earned the moniker of "Modi of Tamil Nadu" due to his contributions toward party-building in the southern state.
Currently, he is the Governor of Maharashtra. Previously, Radhakrishnan served as the acting governor of Telangana and the acting lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential election on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders.
Political observers say Radhakrishnan's nomination is an attempt by the BJP to gain influence in Tamil Nadu, heading to the polls in the summer of 2026. NDA partner AIADMK has pitched his nomination as a matter of Tamil pride and appealed to regional parties to back him.
Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a retired judge of the Supreme Court who is the opposition INDIA bloc's vice-presidential candidate, began his professional journey as an advocate focused on Civil and Constitutional matters in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He also served as the first Lokayukta of Goa.
Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Born in Akula Mylaram village in the Rangareddy District of present-day Telangana on July 8, 1946, Justice Reddy started his career as an advocate in 1971 and went to practice in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
In 1995, Reddy was appointed as a high court judge. He became Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005.
Two years down the line, Reddy became a Supreme Court Judge in 2007 and retired in early July 2011, as per an NDTV report.
Reddy has received support from the Congress, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Communist Party of India, CPI(ML) Liberation, Dravida Munetra Kazhgam, amongst others.
Reddy has filed his nomination on Aug. 21, in presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
The current situation favours Radhakrishnan, as the BJP-led NDA has 422 MPs, who are likely to support their nominee. But, for the opposition, the polls remain a symbolic contest, as the INDIA bloc’s current strength stands at around 300 — way below the number needed to win.