CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India's Vice President: PM Modi, Others Attend Ceremony

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, following the resignation of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The oath of office was administered by President Droupadi Murmu, bringing a new name-board in the country's second-highest constitutional post.

The ceremony was attended by a list of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and the former Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was making his first public appearance since his resignation on July 21.