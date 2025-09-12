CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India's Vice President: PM Modi, Others Attend Ceremony
The VP swearing-in ceremony was attended by a list of dignitaries, including PM Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and the former Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, following the resignation of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The oath of office was administered by President Droupadi Murmu, bringing a new name-board in the country's second-highest constitutional post.
The ceremony was attended by a list of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and the former Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was making his first public appearance since his resignation on July 21.
The event follows Radhakrishnan's decisive victory in the vice-presidential elections on Tuesday, where he secured 452 votes against the Opposition's candidate, B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.
Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, has a long and varied career in public service, having previously served as a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and as the Governor of several states, including Jharkhand, Telangana, Puducherry, and most recently, Maharashtra.
This transition in the position comes after the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The former VP had cited health reasons for stepping down, two years ahead of his term's completion.