Covid Sub-Variant JN.1: INSACOG Says 196 Cases Detected In Country

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

India has recorded 636 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases stood at 4,394, according to the data released by the Health ministry on Monday.