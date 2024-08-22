Court Rejects Bail For Six, Including Teen Driver's Parents In Pune Porsche Crash Case

A court here on Thursday rejected the bail applications of six persons including the teen driver's parents in connection with alleged blood-swapping in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche car crash case.

Additional Sessions Judge U M Mudholkar refused bail to the 17-year-old's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal; Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor of Sassoon General Hospital, and alleged middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad.