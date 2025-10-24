Cough Syrups To Be Tested In Government Labs Before Hitting Market

In a major policy shift following the deaths of children linked to contaminated cough syrups, the Central Government has made laboratory testing of cough syrups mandatory for the domestic market, according to a report in NDTV. Until now, such mandatory testing was required only for syrups meant for export.

Under the new regulation, pharmaceutical companies must obtain a Certificate of Analysis before selling any cough syrup in India. The certificate will be issued only after testing by government or government-designated laboratories. Sale of syrups and medicinal products containing chemicals such as diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol (EG) will be permitted only after successful testing and certification.