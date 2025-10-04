Cough Syrup Deaths: CDSCO Starts Risk-Based Inspection At Manufacturing Units In Six States

On Friday, the ministry said that six samples that have tested by CDSCO and three by the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drugs Administration (MPFDA) were found to be free of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury.

Sources from the ministry clarified that the "samples that have been tested so far by CDSCO were not of the two suspected cough syrups one of which is Coldrif that have been under scanner since the deaths".

"The six drug samples tested by CDSCO which did not show presence of DEG/EG were of other drugs and syrups including antibiotics, antipyretics and Ondansetron, consumed by the children who fell ill in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh," a source said.

The analysis of the samples of Coldrif and the other suspected cough syrup by Madhya Pradesh state drug authorities is still underway.

At the request of the Madhya Pradesh government, the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department tested samples of Coldrif Cough Syrup collected from the manufacturing unit of Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

"The results were shared with us late Friday evening... The samples had DEG beyond the permissible limit," the ministry said.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government banned the sale of the cough syrup and ordered its removal from the market.

Inspections were also conducted at the pharmaceutical company's manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchathram in neighbouring Kancheepuram district during the last two days, and samples have been collected, he said.