Cough Syrup Case: Lavish Lucknow Mansion Of Arrested Ex-Constable Draws Focus Amid ED Raids

A senior police officer privy to the investigation told PTI on Saturday, “Preliminary assessments suggest that Rs 1.5-2 crore was spent solely on interiors, while the construction of the house alone may have cost around Rs 5 crore, excluding the land.

A government-approved valuer has been appointed to determine the full investment and any illicit funds involved.”

Police allege that Singh was part of a network running wholesale cough syrup units in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, and that he mentored young men from Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, and Varanasi, while leveraging connections in police and political circles.