COP29: Almost All Of India At Risk From Climate Change, Ex-WHO Chief Scientist Says

In an interview with PTI on the sidelines of global climate talks COP29 here in Azerbaijan's capital, Swaminathan called for a concerted approach, saying, “practically everyone in India is now vulnerable to climate change impacts, from extreme heat to vector-borne diseases. Addressing this requires close cooperation.”

“We know that climate change has disproportionate impacts on women and children,” she explained, noting how women, particularly in rural areas, face increased health risks due to continued reliance on solid fuels for cooking.