Constitution Day: Theme, Significance As India Celebrates 76th Anniversary Of Adoption Of Constitution
The Samvidhan Divas celebrations will also see the release of a commemorative booklet titled “Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution".
India celebrates Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, annually on Nov. 26, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. This day serves as a tribute to the nation's democratic foundation and the values enshrined in the Constitution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Wednesday, November 26, at 11 a.m.
According to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the programme will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament from both Houses.
Originally observed as Law Day, Nov. 26 was designated as Constitution Day in 2015 by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The initiative aimed to promote awareness of constitutional values and foster a deeper understanding of citizens' rights and duties.
Constitution Day 2025 Theme
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead celebrations at Parliament's Central Hall, under the theme 'Hamara Samvidhan-Hamara Swabhiman.' The event commemorates Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's role in crafting the Constitution, which established India as a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic.
Constitution Day: Historical Significance
On Nov. 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which officially came into effect on Jan. 26, 1950, a date now celebrated as Republic Day.
Constitution Day is a moment to honour the luminaries who shaped India's foundational document. Dr B R Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee, is widely celebrated as the chief architect of the Constitution. A visionary scholar, social reformer, and India’s first law minister, Ambedkar championed principles of equality, liberty, and fraternity, ensuring that rights of marginalised communities were firmly embedded in the constitutional framework.
The day underscores the importance of civic education, reminding citizens of their constitutional rights and duties. It emphasises the democratic principles that guide India, highlighting the country’s commitment to building a just, inclusive, and equitable society.
#SamvidhanDiwas- à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µ!#75YearsOfConstitution pic.twitter.com/9slSKfzysE— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 26, 2024