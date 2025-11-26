Constitution Day: Theme, Significance As India Celebrates 76th Anniversary Of Adoption Of Constitution

India celebrates Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, annually on Nov. 26, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. This day serves as a tribute to the nation's democratic foundation and the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Wednesday, November 26, at 11 a.m.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the programme will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament from both Houses.

Originally observed as Law Day, Nov. 26 was designated as Constitution Day in 2015 by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The initiative aimed to promote awareness of constitutional values and foster a deeper understanding of citizens' rights and duties.