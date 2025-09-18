Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against BJP-Led Government In Odisha Assembly

In the monsoon session of the Assembly, the Congress moved on a no-confidence motion against the government for its all-round failure, particularly for being unable to check the growing crimes against women and fertiliser shortage in the state, NDTV reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) here. CLP leader Ramachandra Kadam said Congress had raised the issue of growing crimes against women even during the last Assembly session but instead of discussing the issue, all the 14 MLAs of the party were suspended.

Condemning the murder of the missing lady traffic constable whose body was exhumed on Wednesday from a forested area at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar, Das said the incident has again exposed the failure of the government, NDTV said.

The Congress party demanded that they will seek reply from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Home portfolio, on this issue.