Congress Compares Bihar With Bidis, Says Both Can't Be Considered 'Sin' Now

Indian National Congress' Kerala wing on Friday stirred controversy on social media after comparing Bihar to a Bidi. In a now-deleted post, the Congress unit took a dig at the latest Goods and Services Tax reform, which exempts bidis from "sin goods" and places it under 18% tax bracket. Meanwhile other sin goods are placed under 40% tax bracket.

The row comes ahead of the Bihar assembly elections for 243 seats, likely to be held in November.

"Bidis and Bihar starts with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore," INC's Kerala wing wrote on X.