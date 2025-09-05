Business NewsNationalCongress Compares Bihar With Bidis, Says Both Can't Be Considered 'Sin' Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Compares Bihar With Bidis, Says Both Can't Be Considered 'Sin' Now

Congress’ Bihar-Bidi comparison on social media backfires.

05 Sep 2025, 11:33 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian National Congress' Kerala wing on Friday stirred controversy on social media after comparing Bihar to a Bidi. (Image: INC/ X profile)</p></div>
Indian National Congress' Kerala wing on Friday stirred controversy on social media after comparing Bihar to a Bidi. (Image: INC/ X profile)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indian National Congress' Kerala wing on Friday stirred controversy on social media after comparing Bihar to a Bidi. In a now-deleted post, the Congress unit took a dig at the latest Goods and Services Tax reform, which exempts bidis from "sin goods" and places it under 18% tax bracket. Meanwhile other sin goods are placed under 40% tax bracket.

The row comes ahead of the Bihar assembly elections for 243 seats, likely to be held in November.

"Bidis and Bihar starts with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore," INC's Kerala wing wrote on X.

Congress Compares Bihar With Bidis, Says Both Can't Be Considered 'Sin' Now

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Congress, saying "Congress crosses a line again."

"After abusing PM Modi ji's mother now compares Bihar with Bidi ! Does Tejaswi Yadav endorse this? From Revanth Reddy to DMK To Congress- their hatred for Bihar is evident," he wrote on X.

ALSO READ

Bihar SIR Row: SC Asks EC To Publish Details Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters With Reasons
Opinion
Bihar SIR Row: SC Asks EC To Publish Details Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters With Reasons
Read More

Last week, a controversy erupted after an INDIA bloc supporter allegedly used abusive language against Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar.

The supporter had screamed expletives into the microphone placed on a small podium erected by a Congress leader in Darbhanga on a day the Yatra had passed through the north Bihar district.

Though, the Congress-led INDIA bloc maintained that he was not a member of any of the constituent parties.

The accused, a 25 year-old local resident, was arrested a day after video clip of the incident went viral, but BJP continues to hit the streets on the issue and its workers exchange fisticuffs with Congress leaders at the Opposition party's state headquarters.

ALSO READ

Bihar Bandh On Sept. 4: What’s Open And What’s Closed During NDA’s Chakka Jam Protest
Opinion
Bihar Bandh On Sept. 4: What’s Open And What’s Closed During NDA’s Chakka Jam Protest
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT