Complaint Filed Against Actor Ranveer Singh For Allegedly Mocking Sacred 'Daiva' Tradition In Kantara
No FIR has been registered in connection with the complaint so far, a senior police officer at High Grounds police station said.

03 Dec 2025, 07:59 PM IST
The complainant has requested that an FIR be registered against Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, insulting the ‘Daiva’ tradition, and mocking Hindu beliefs. (Photo: PTI)
An advocate on Wednesday filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, alleging that he hurt religious sentiments by mocking and insulting the sacred 'Daiva' (Bhoota Kola) tradition depicted in the film 'Kantara', police said.

The complaint, submitted by advocate Prashanth Methal, cites news reports and video footage circulated on social media.

It alleges that on Nov. 28, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Singh openly mocked and insulted the sacred 'Daiva' tradition showcased in the movie.

"I am filing this complaint to bring to your immediate attention the illegal and offensive actions of Bollywood actor Mr Ranveer Singh, which have deeply hurt my religious sentiments and the sentiments of millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka," the complaint said.

The complainant has requested that an FIR be registered against Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, insulting the ‘Daiva’ tradition, and mocking Hindu beliefs.

The complaint cites Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), and 196 (promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion, race, language, or place of birth) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

