Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Updated List of States That Have Banned Sale

The Delhi government has banned the sale, purchase, and distribution of the toxic Coldrif cough syrup, joining a growing list of states taking emergency action after the medicine, linked to the deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh, was found to contain poisonous industrial solvent at dangerously high levels. The ban follows an official order declaring the syrup 'not of standard quality' due to dangerous contamination.

The product, specifically Coldrif Syrup manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Tamil Nadu, was found to be adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG).

All stakeholders are directed to immediately stop selling, purchasing, or distributing the said batch of the syrup. The general public has also been advised not to use the product, given its potential health risks. Beyond Delhi, other states that have imposed bans or restrictions on Coldrif syrup include Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

Delhi’s order cited a contamination level of 46.28% w/v of the toxic chemical, which is known to be severely harmful to human health. Another sample, tested at the Government Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai, was declared 'Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)' after confirming it contained an alarming 48.6% diethylene glycol, a highly poisonous compound that can cause acute kidney and liver failure.

The contamination has triggered both a public health crisis and a strong response from the medical community. Thousands of government doctors in Madhya Pradesh registered a protest against the 'illegal arrest' of Dr Praveen Soni, a physician accused in connection with the fatalities, saying he was made a 'scapegoat' and sought action against the 'real culprits'. The doctors, who protested by tying a black ribbon around their arms, demanded that manufacturers of adulterated drugs be given capital punishment.