'Coldrif' Cough Syrup Deaths: States On High Alert After 14 Fatalities, Doctor Arrested

Dr. Praveen Soni, a pediatrician, was arrested for prescribing the contaminated medicine to children who later succumbed to kidney failures.

NDTV reports that the Madhya Pradesh government has also filed a case against Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the Tamil Nadu company that manufactured Coldrif.

Over the past 24 hours, the cough syrup deaths, which were reported over a period of two weeks, has led to nationwide action over Coldrif cough syrup, which was manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu.

As such, the Tamil Nadu government has confirmed that the samples were 'adulterated', with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian promising strict action.

The government has since ordered the product off the shelves statewide, pending further investigation.

Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration, meanwhile, has also issued a public alert, warning citizens in the state to stop using the syrup.

This came after reports of deaths in Madhya Pradesh as well as Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government has also banned Coldrif as part of the nationwide action against the cough syrup.

The Centre has also stepped in, with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) beginning an inspection of the manufacturing facility, which was located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The body is also co-operating with state drug regulators to trade the distribution of the affected batch.

The risk-based inspection has been carried out in at least six states, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat, reports PTI.