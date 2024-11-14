Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: BookMyShow Releases Step-By-Step Guide To Book Tickets

Online ticket booking platform BookMyShow has released a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad. Coldplay, on Wednesday, announced a fourth show in India, scheduled for Jan. 25 next year to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for the event. The Grammy Award-winning band will be touring India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The tickets for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad will go live on Nov. 16.

“Coldplay is bringing the #MOTSWT to Ahmedabad! Tickets go live on 16th November at 12 PM IST, and we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide to ensure you're ready for the queue,” the online ticket booking platform said in a post on X.