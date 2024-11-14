Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: BookMyShow Releases Step-By-Step Guide To Book Tickets
The tickets for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad will go live on Nov. 16.
Online ticket booking platform BookMyShow has released a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad. Coldplay, on Wednesday, announced a fourth show in India, scheduled for Jan. 25 next year to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for the event. The Grammy Award-winning band will be touring India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.
“Coldplay is bringing the #MOTSWT to Ahmedabad! Tickets go live on 16th November at 12 PM IST, and we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide to ensure you're ready for the queue,” the online ticket booking platform said in a post on X.
Step-by-Step Guide To Book Coldplay Tickets On BookMyShow
Login to BookMyShow with your phone number or email ID
Decide your preferred category
Click on the ‘Book Now’ option to enter the ‘Waiting Room’.
BookMyShow said that users can enter the Waiting Room anytime between 11 and 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 16. It must be noted that early entry in the waiting room does not guarantee a better spot in the queue.
Once the ticket sale starts, each user will be assigned a queue position on an automated randomised basis
Once you are in the queue, you can see the number of people ahead of you. You can explore the seat map while awaiting your turn. You will get periodic updates on the percentage of tickets available in each seat category
On your turn, you will be allowed four minutes to book the tickets
Choose the ticket category and select your seats, if applicable
Once done, add your name and address for delivery of tickets
Make your payment online
Once the payment is completed, you will get a confirmation email and message on your number
Physical tickets will also be delivered ahead of the show
While waiting for your turn in the queue, BookMyShow urged users to not click the back or refresh button so that the queue number is not lost.
The guidelines from the platform come after the chaos that erupted when users attempted to book tickets for the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai. The tickets for all three shows got sold out in minutes, with fans complaining about alleged fraud by unofficial ticketing platforms. Days later, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police summoned BookMyShow chief executive officer and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani over alleged black marketing of the tickets.
Coldplay is set to perform at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18-19, 2025. Following the strong response to the show, Coldplay has added another show in Mumbai on Jan.21 at the same venue.
These shows will mark the British band's first full-fledged concerts in India. Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016, when they participated in the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.