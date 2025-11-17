Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Nashik And Several Other Districts
A cold wave warning has been issued for North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, which remain the worst-affected areas.
With temperatures dipping, parts of Maharashtra are in the grip of a cold wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for nearly a dozen districts.
North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are the worst-affected regions. The weather agency has issued a cold wave warning for these areas till 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Several parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, which include districts such as Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon and parts of Ahmednagar, are witnessing a sharp drop in minimum temperatures. Meanwhile, the Marathwada region, comprising Beed, Latur and Nanded, among others, is witnessing similar weather conditions.
In many places, the difference between normal and actual minimum temperature has reached 5 to 6 degrees. Nagpur recorded 9.6°C on Nov. 16, the lowest in the state. Nashik followed with 10.1°C, the lowest in central Maharashtra, according to a Hindustan Times report.
According to IMD, the fall in temperatures is due to strong northern winds. Lower humidity is adding to the chill, resulting in colder early morning and late-night hours.
Which Maharashtra Districts Are On Cold Wave Alert?
The IMD has issued a cold wave alert for at least 10 districts of Maharashtra till 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. These include Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded and Gondia.
“Cold wave conditions are likely to occur in a few pockets,” the IMD said.
While no cold wave alert has been issued for Mumbai, the city is expected to see a drop in temperature. Clear skies are likely during the day, but the morning hours are likely to be chilly.
On Sunday, the minimum temperature dropped to 17.8°C at 08:30 a.m., 3.8°C below normal, according to the IMD.
Five-Day Weather Outlook In Maharashtra
Nov. 17: Cold wave very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Nov. 18: Dry weather is very likely to prevail
Nov. 19: Dry weather is very likely to prevail
Nov. 20: Dry weather is very likely to prevail
In such weather conditions, the IMD has advised people to wear several layers of loose and warm woollen clothing. They should cover the head, neck, hands and toes to reduce heat loss. The weather body also urged residents to eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink warm fluids to maintain immunity.