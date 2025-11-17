Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Nashik And Several Other Districts

With temperatures dipping, parts of Maharashtra are in the grip of a cold wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for nearly a dozen districts.

North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are the worst-affected regions. The weather agency has issued a cold wave warning for these areas till 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, which include districts such as Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon and parts of Ahmednagar, are witnessing a sharp drop in minimum temperatures. Meanwhile, the Marathwada region, comprising Beed, Latur and Nanded, among others, is witnessing similar weather conditions.

In many places, the difference between normal and actual minimum temperature has reached 5 to 6 degrees. Nagpur recorded 9.6°C on Nov. 16, the lowest in the state. Nashik followed with 10.1°C, the lowest in central Maharashtra, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to IMD, the fall in temperatures is due to strong northern winds. Lower humidity is adding to the chill, resulting in colder early morning and late-night hours.