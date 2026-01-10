Cold Wave Conditions Reported In Parts Of Jharkhand, Temperature Below 10°C In Eight Districts

Business NewsNationalCold Wave Conditions Reported In Parts Of Jharkhand, Temperature Below 10°C In Eight Districts
According to an IMD bulletin, a 'yellow' alert (isolated cold wave) has been issued in the districts of Gumla, Ranchi, and Khunti.

10 Jan 2026, 04:08 PM IST i
According to an IMD bulletin, a 'yellow' alert (isolated cold wave) has been issued in the districts of Gumla, Ranchi, and Khunti. (Photo source: Representative/PTI)
Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Jharkhand on Saturday, with the mercury level plummeting below 10 degree Celsius in eight districts, the India Meteorological Department said.

Khunti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 1.4 degree Celsius, followed by Daltonganj (3.5) and Bokaro Thermal (6.1), it said.

According to an IMD bulletin, a 'yellow' alert (isolated cold wave) has been issued in the districts of Gumla, Ranchi, and Khunti. Cold wave conditions in these districts are likely to prevail until 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, the bulletin said.

"North-westerly to Northerly wind prevails in the tropospheric levels over Jharkhand, causing the cold wave conditions in several districts," said Abhishek Anand, deputy director of the IMD centre in Ranchi.

"The minimum temperature is likely to increase by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours," he said.

In the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature in Ranchi was 6.4 degree Celsius, Chaibasa (6.6) and Jamshedpur (8.0).

Districts which recorded sub-10 degree Celsius temperatures were Khunti, Gumla, Latehar, Pakur, Daltonganj (Palamu), Lohardaga, Ranchi and Bokaro, the IMD said.

